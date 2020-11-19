Malaysia’s capital city tightens liquor business rules
Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur has tightened the regulations in liquor business by banning grocery shops, convenience stores as well as Chinese medicine shops to sell hard liquor from October 1, 2021.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s capital city of Kuala Lumpur has tightened the regulations in liquor business by banning grocery shops, convenience stores as well as Chinese medicine shops to sell hard liquor from October 1, 2021.
According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)’s announcement on the criteria for liquor licence applications, existing sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicine shops that sell hard liquor can only renew their liquor licence until September 30 next year.
Premises and activities that allow liquor sale include restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels, commercial complexes, warehouses, supermarkets, hypermarkets as well as promotional activities that serve liquor.
However, pure or mixed liquor products in traditional medicine will be exempt from this ruling and beer still allowed to be sold at these premises from 7am to 9pm and the beers must be placed separately from other beverages.
Pubs, bars, lounges and restaurants can sell liquor from 10am until midnight while additional application to extend the sale of liquor until 2am can be made based on the allowed entertainment hours of the premises or the approved time limit for premises at entertainment zones.
Business premises that sell liquor also cannot be in front of police stations, places of worship, schools and hospitals, according to the announcement./.
According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)’s announcement on the criteria for liquor licence applications, existing sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicine shops that sell hard liquor can only renew their liquor licence until September 30 next year.
Premises and activities that allow liquor sale include restaurants, pubs, bars, hotels, commercial complexes, warehouses, supermarkets, hypermarkets as well as promotional activities that serve liquor.
However, pure or mixed liquor products in traditional medicine will be exempt from this ruling and beer still allowed to be sold at these premises from 7am to 9pm and the beers must be placed separately from other beverages.
Pubs, bars, lounges and restaurants can sell liquor from 10am until midnight while additional application to extend the sale of liquor until 2am can be made based on the allowed entertainment hours of the premises or the approved time limit for premises at entertainment zones.
Business premises that sell liquor also cannot be in front of police stations, places of worship, schools and hospitals, according to the announcement./.