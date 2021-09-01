World COVID-19 could not stop Vietnam's economy: The Economist Integration with global manufacturing has helped keep Vietnam’s economy humming during the pandemic, according to an article published on news site The Economist on August 30.

World Indonesia establishes task force to monitor implementation of epidemic prevention regulations The spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said Indonesia has established a task force to supervise the implementation of 3M health regulations (wearing a mask, maintaining distance and hand washing) in the context of restrictions on community activities being gradually eased in many places.