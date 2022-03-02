World Malaysia: Floods force thousands of people to evacuate As many as 17,185 people in Malaysia had to evacuate from their homes to 140 flood relief centres due to severe floods in the northern states of Kelantan and Terengganu, the Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency said on March 2.

World Germany removes Vietnam from list of COVID-19 high risk areas Germany's Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) on March 1 decided to remove 60 countries and territories across the world, including Vietnam, from the list of the countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World US returns ancient stone tools to Laos The US has sent back to Laos two stone chisels of cultural significance that were seized after having been smuggled.

World Cambodia calls for talks between Russia and Ukraine Cambodia as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hopes Russia and Ukraine to hold negotiations and find appropriate solutions to avoid the use of military forces and nuclear weapons that will kill innocent civilians, the Cambodian Government's spokesman Phay Siphan was quoted by the Khmer Times as saying.