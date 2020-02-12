World UNSC discusses Israel-Palestine situation The United Nations Security Council held an open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on February 11, focusing on new developments after the US announced its Middle East peace plan.

World Indonesia to start trial use of 40 percent biodiesel in March Indonesia will start the trial use of 40 percent biodiesel (B40) fuel in March, as a follow-up to the successful implementation of 30 percent biodiesel (B30) fuel, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association (APROBI).

World Malaysia to launch stimulus package amid Covid-19 outbreak Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said on February 11 that the government will announce its economic stimulus package to mitigate the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

World Cambodia vows to hit back if EU revokes EBA trade status Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 10 vowed to hit back if the EU decides to revoke the Everything But Arms (EBA) trade preference scheme at the upcoming European Commission meeting on February 12.