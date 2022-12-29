World Philippines: death toll from flooding, landslides on the rise One person died, and three others were missing in a landslide in the southern Philippines, police said on December 29, taking the nationwide death toll from recent rains to at least 33.

World Thai Cabinet approves new tax breaks for SMEs The Thai Cabinet has approved a set of new tax measures that include special corporate tax exemption for eligible firms, individual income tax deductions, and those to promote climate actions.