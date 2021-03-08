World China willing to strengthen ties with ASEAN: Chinese FM China is ready to work with ASEAN to build an even closer community with a shared future, and open up another three decades of even greater cooperation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on the nation’s foreign policy and external relations.

World Cambodia-China trade exceeds 8.1 billion USD in 2020 The bilateral trade between Cambodia and China last year was valued at more than 8.1 billion, sliding down 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, Cambodian news agency AKP reported.

World Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) convened the second week of its 46th regular session from March 1 to 5, with debates on promoting civil and political rights along with economic, cultural, and social rights, including the rights of the child and of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

World Singapore supports ASEAN’s efforts in improving Rakhine situation Singapore strongly supports efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to improve the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and is willing to send more aids to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has stated.