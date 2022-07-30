Malaysia’s exports reach record high in 2021 hinh anh 1Penang Port in Butterworth town of Malaysia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s foreign trade rose nearly 25% in 2021 to hit the 2 trillion RM (nearly 450 billion USD) mark for the first time after recording negative growth for two consecutive years, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Exports rose 26.1% to a record high of 1.2 trillion RM (25 billion USD), thanks to significant performances of both domestic exports and re-exports.

Meanwhile, imports also increased by 23.3% to 987.3 billion RM (21.8 billion USD).

Malaysia has maintained a trade surplus for 24 consecutive years since 1998.

Last year, China, ASEAN countries, the US, the EU and Japan were main export markets of Malaysia./.

VNA