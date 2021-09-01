Malaysia’s first cabinet meeting focuses on COVID-19
The new Malaysian Cabinet’s first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took place virtually on September 1, focusing on the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob chairs the first cabinet meeting online. (Photo: Malaymail/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The new Malaysian Cabinet’s first meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took place virtually on September 1, focusing on the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country.
Ismail Sabri stressed on proactively reinforcing the health measures taken by all ministries in spurring economic activities to benefit the people.
Cabinet ministers that each ministry needs to prove their achievements within 100 days, he said.
All the forms of aid announced must be given out fast for the stability and safety of Malaysia, he added.
On the same day, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told a press conference on his first day in office that to deal with the pandemic and its impacts, Malaysia will concentrate on health diplomacy./.
