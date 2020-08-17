The Malaysian government’s suspension on hiring foreign labourers has left the fishing sector in the country severely understaffed (Source: The Malaysian Insight)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government’s suspension on hiring foreign labourers has left the fishing sector in the country severely understaffed, with fishermen facing a tough future, according to the Malaysian Insight.

Malaysia Fish Industry General Association president Chia Tian Hee cited that about 70 percent of fishing boats are idle at the Perlis, Kedah, Pantai Remis, Pangkor and Bagan Panchor jetties, which together supply some 50 percent of Malaysia’s fish.



“Fortunately, the yield was great during the movement-control order, so there was no seafood shortage. But, we estimate that by year-end, supply will no longer be able to meet demand, and seafood prices will spike as a result,” Chia said./.