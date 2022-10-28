World Vietnam highlights important role of International Court of Justice Vietnam and other countries shared their view on the important role by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in handling international disputes peacefully, at a plenary session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on October 27.

World Thailand expects 8% increase in exports Thailand’s Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has expressed confidence that the country’s exports could expand by up to 8% this year after robust growth in the first nine months.

ASEAN ASEAN culture and arts ministers convene 10th meeting The 10th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA 10) and the AMCA Meetings with Dialogue Partners took place in Vientiane on October 27.

World COVID-19 causes most deaths in Malaysia in 2021 COVID-19 infection was the principal cause of death in Malaysia in 2021, at 31,063 deaths from the total of 157,251 medically certified fatalities reported, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).