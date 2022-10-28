Malaysia’s furniture exports up 18% in seven months
Malaysia's furniture exports recorded a sharp increase of 18% in the first seven months of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, despite many challenges facing the industry, the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) has said.
Addressing the Reka Interiors Exhibition (RiX) 2022 on October 27, MFC President Khoo Yeow Chong said that total overall furniture exports, including wooden furniture, stood at 8.5 billion RM as compared to the figure of 7.2 billion RM in the same period in 2021.
He also affirmed that this robust growth was attributable to the efforts of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) to actively promote furniture products around the globe.
Wooden furniture exports in the period amounted to 6.93 billion RM, a 14.4% increase from the same period last year, and the appreciation of the US dollar also contributed to this increase in export value, the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) chief operations officer Noraihan Abdul Rahman said./.