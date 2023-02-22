ASEAN Thai PM optimistic on economic recovery Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 21 expressed his optimism about the country’s economic recovery after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves and the Finance Ministry's revenue collection exceeding its target.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand complete negotiation for FTA upgrade The Joint Committee (FJC) for the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) agreement has completed the negotiations for upgrading the plurilateral free trade deal at its recent 20th meeting in Indonesia.

ASEAN ASEAN promotes cooperation with Italy Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), on February 20 chaired meetings with important partners in Italy to further promote relations between the bloc and the European country.