World Malaysia appoints first female counter-terrorism chief Normah Ishak has become the first female counter-terrorism chief in Malaysia after she was appointed as principal assistant director of the Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division.

World Malaysia tightens rules on foreign ships for fear of COVID-19 The Malaysian Government has decided not to allow any foreign vessel that refuses to share essential information required by local authorities to dock in the country.

World Precautionary measures to be taken at Thailand-US military drill Precautionary measures will be taken at the 39th Cobra Gold joint military exercise between Thailand and the US due to concerns about COVID-19, General Chalermpol Srisawat, chief-of-staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, said on February 14.

World Japan provides loan to help Indonesia mitigate natural disasters Indonesia and Japan have signed an exchange of notes concerning a loan worth 31.8 billion JPY to improve the Southeast Asian country’s management capacity in mitigating impacts of natural disasters.