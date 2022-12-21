World Malaysia attracts nearly 44 billion USD in investment in first nine months of 2022 Malaysia has attracted a total 193.7 RM (nearly 44 billion USD) worth of approved investment from January to September this year, up a 2.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

ASEAN Philippines sets up 2 billion USD national investment fund The Philippine House of Representatives on December 15 approved a bill on the establishment of the "Maharlika Investment Fund" with capital of 2 billion USD, much lower than the original proposal.

Politics Vietnam affirms ASEAN's commitment to promoting multilateralism Vietnam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirmed the bloc’s priority and commitment in promoting multilateralism at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s recent open debate on a new orientation for reformed multilateralism.

World Indonesia parliament approves extradition treaty with Singapore Indonesia’s parliament on December 15 approved a bilateral extradition treaty with Singapore, expecting that it will help authorities bring to justice people accused of stashing offshore billions of dollars of state money.