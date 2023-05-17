World Indonesia, RoK ink MoU on agriculture Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and the Republic of Korea’s (RoK) Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs Minister Chung Hwang-keun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agriculture on May 16 in Jakarta.

World Peace, stability helps Malaysia attract foreign investment The duties of security personnel in ensuring peace and stability in the country has contributed significantly to the increase in foreign giant companies’ interest to invest in Malaysia, according to Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

World Philippines seeks to import 150,000 tonnes of sugar Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on May 15 approved the import of up to 150,000 tonnes of sugar to stabilise local prices due to domestic shortfall.

World Indonesia records trade surplus for 36 consecutive months Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of 3.94 billion USD in April, up from the previous month's 2.91 billion USD, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).