ASEAN Indonesia's 2023 state budget focused on employment, poverty alleviation Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appealed to all ministerial ranks to channel the 2023 state budget into productive activities, especially pertaining to job creation.

World Malaysia- China’s trade volume reaches historical height in 2022 Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing has said the two countries have been enjoying strong economic ties, adding that the trade volume in 2022 reached a historical height of 203.6 billion USD, increasing 15.6% year-on-year.

World Indonesia optimistic of 5.3% economic growth in 2022 Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said she was optimistic of overall economic growth of 5.2–5.3% in 2022, with a possibility of growth in the range of 5.0% in the fourth quarter.