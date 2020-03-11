Malaysia’s new administration prioritises fighting corruption
Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on March 11 that fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration.
Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announces members of the new cabinet in Putrajaya city on March 9 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on March 11 that fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration.
Talking to reporters after the first cabinet meeting, PM Muhyiddin said he had asked all cabinet members to remain committed to fighting and eradicating corruption and declaring their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
He stressed that the new administration, led by the Perikatan Nasional (PN), will work for all Malaysians, and find solutions to solving difficulties facing the people as soon as possible.
The government formed an Economic Action Council (EAC) to address economic problems caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and plummeting oil prices, he stated.
The PM also assigned the Finance Minister to review the 20 billion RM (4.7 billion USD) stimulus package, announced by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, to see if it would be enough to stimulate the market.
The government leader also unveiled that a COVID-19 fund worth 1 million RM will be announced to provide financial support for those affected by the epidemic./.