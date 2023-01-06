World Laos, China to reopen Boten-Bohan border gate Laos and China have agreed to reopen the Boten-Bohan international border gate connecting Luang Namtha of Laos and Yunnan province of China on January 8.

World Thailand adjusts COVID-19 rules for foreign tourists Thailand’s authorities have decided to revise some rules on COVID-19 prevention and control towards foreign tourists following an inter-ministerial meeting on January 5.

Travel Asian, Vietnamese tourists eager to travel internationally Almost four in five travelers in Asia are eager to travel internationally in 2023 as concerns around inflation and rising costs will likely not stop travelers from packing their bags, reported a new study conducted by Klook in November 2022 in nine markets, including Vietnam.

World Indonesia lays foundation for nuclear power industry Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation that details new safety and security requirements for businesses seeking to mine nuclear materials in the country, The Jakarta Post reported.