World Philippines to resume pre-pandemic entry regulations The Philippines will resume pre-pandemic entry regulations for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from visa-required countries from on April 1, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kristian Ablan said on March 25.

World Laos starts giving fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to adults The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Laos on March 24 said that the country has started to inject the fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses into high-risk groups and people from 18 years old.