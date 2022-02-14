Malaysia’s population growth slows down
Malaysia saw an average annual population growth rate of 1.7 percent during the ten years as of 2020, the slowest pace in half a century.
People with face masks on to avoid COVID-19 infection in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) –
The country revealed results of the 2020 population and housing census on February 14, finding that its population stood at 32.4 million in the year.
The previous censuses from 1970 showed that the country’s population increased by 3.9 percent, 2.3 percent, and 2.6 percent, and 2.1 percent annually on average every 10 years.
Economic Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed noted the national average household dropped from 3.8 persons in 2020 from 4.2 in 2010./.