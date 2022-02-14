World Cambodia to resume trial of former opposition leader this week Cambodia is set to resume the trial of former opposition leader Kem Sokha on February 16 after postponement due to his lawyer reportedly contracting COVID-19.

World Indonesia tightens supervision on crypto asset trading The Indonesian Ministry of Trade's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) is tightening the supervision of crypto asset trading in order to ensure that investors receive clear information on every traded crypto asset.

World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.