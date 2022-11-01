World Singapore economy forecast to grow slower in 2023 The Singapore economy is projected to slow further in 2023 amid growing challenges in the external environment, according to the latest report of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

World Malaysia urges speeding up foreign worker hiring The shortage of foreign workers needs be resolved soon, the National Recovery Council (NRC) said on October 31.

World Thailand to pump 260 million USD into Thai Airways The Finance Ministry of Thailand plans to pump 10 billion baht (260 million USD) into Thai Airways International (THAI) to keep its shareholding in the company from dipping below 40%, according to the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo).