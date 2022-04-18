ASEAN Malaysia targets 11.7-19.2 billion USD from tourism by 2025 Malaysia’s tourism industry aims to earn 47-77 billion ringgit (11.7 – 19.2 billion USD) from international visitors by 2025, according to Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri.

World Thailand plans to seek new FTAs to increase exports Thailand plans to seek more free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America by the second half of this year, a move to expand new export markets.

World Singapore men's golf team aims for gold at SEA Games 31 Men golfers of Singapore have prepared for best performance at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) despite the absence of their ace player, defending champion James Leow.