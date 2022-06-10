Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD
Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD. (Photo: The Star)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s total trade in 2021 was valued at 2.2 trillion RM (501 billion USD), up 24.8 percent as compared with 1.8 trillion RM in the previous year.
Director of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) Mohd Uzir Mahidin said on June 8 that all states recorded an increase in total trade, dominated by Selangor (112.6 billion RM), Pulau Pinang (94.4 billion RM) and Johor (87.4 billion RM).
Malaysia’s exports valued at 1.24 trillion RM in 2021 picked up 26 percent as compared to 983.8 billion RM in 2020, he said.
Mohd Uzir said among the top five major exporting states, Pulau Pinang remained the top exporter with a share of 29.3 percent, followed by Johor (20.6 percent) and Selangor (19 percent).
Imports also recorded an increase of 23.3 percent to 987.2 billion RM in 2021 as against 800.5 billion RM in the previous year./.