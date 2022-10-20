World Lao economy to recover in 2023: ADB The Lao economy is expected to recover in 2023 thanks to measures to increase new investment and enhance the production of renewable energy and mining activities, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ASEAN ASEAN, China working on second draft of COC The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are now working on the second draft of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

World Malaysia to cut daily oil output from November Malaysia has agreed with the recent implementation of oil production cut of 2 million barrels per day by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) with effect from this November.