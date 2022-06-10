World Indonesia’s GDP predicted to rise 5 percent in Q2 The Indonesia Finance Ministry forecasts that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the country in the second quarter of 2022 will expand by 5 percent year-on-year, as consumption increases and net exports sustain growth despite recent economic challenges.

World Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD Malaysia’s total trade in 2021 was valued at 2.2 trillion RM (501 billion USD), up 24.8 percent as compared with 1.8 trillion RM in the previous year.

World Thailand: headline inflation in May hits 13-year high Thailand's headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index (CPI), hit a 13-year high in May, largely attributed to the rise in energy and food prices.