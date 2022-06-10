Malaysia’s unemployment rate dips to below 4 percent
Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April 2022 from 4.1 percent a month earlier, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).
Malaysia’s unemployment rate dips to below 4 percent (Photo: https://www.theedgemarkets.com/)Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April 2022 from 4.1 percent a month earlier, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).
In a press release issued on June 9, DoSM chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said the decrease in unemployment rate is attributed to the increase in the country's employment numbers.
According to the official, economic activities have flourished as Malaysia reopened its international borders, and is in a transition period to see COVID-19 as an endemic.
The labour force condition in April 2022 strengthened further with an increase of 0.4 percent month-on-month to 16.50 million persons. Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate edged up by 0.2 percent, indicating more labour participation in the market.
Mahidin said the increase in applications of foreign labourers will be able to ease the labour shortage issue in Malaysia, especially in construction and agriculture sectors, thus subsequently further stimulating the country’s labour market./.