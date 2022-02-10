A man brows through shelves in a supermarket. (Photo: Bernama) Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade valued at 1.3 trillion MYR (310 billion USD) in 2021, posting a year-on-year expansion of 4 percent, according to the Department of Statistics



The value amounted to 120.5 billion MYR last December, supported by the reopening of various economic sectors including interstate travels.



Wholesale trade increased 6.4 percent to 641.8 billion MYR, and retail trade 4.4 percent to 533.6 billion MYR. Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade valued at 1.3 trillion MYR (310 billion USD) in 2021, posting a year-on-year expansion of 4 percent, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).The value amounted to 120.5 billion MYR last December, supported by the reopening of various economic sectors including interstate travels.Wholesale trade increased 6.4 percent to 641.8 billion MYR, and retail trade 4.4 percent to 533.6 billion MYR.

In December, the 3.5 percent rise in wholesale and retail trade was contributed by the retail trade sub-sector, which grew 3.5 percent to 48.5 billion MYR.

Retail Internet sales in the month saw a year-on-year surge of 20.7 percent.

Wholesale trade increased 4.1 percent to 57.6 billion MYR in last December, driven by an 8.1 percent expansion to 11.5 billion MYR in food, beverages and tobacco; and 14.7 percent growth to 4.7 billion MYR seen in agricultural raw materials and live animals./.

VNA