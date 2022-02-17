Malaysia-Singapore vaccinated travel programme lane restored at full capacity
Airport staff puts a wristband on a traveller upon his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) under the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme (Photo: Reuters)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Transport Ministry of Malaysia said ticket sales for both the land and air Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) have been allowed to with immediate effect.
In a statement on February 16, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said there would be no limits on capacity but added that bus travel may only resume from February 22 onwards.
According to the minister, based on current risk evaluations and with approval from the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Transport (MoT) expects that the sale of bus and airline ticket under the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore will be fully resumed with 100 percent capacity.
He also said the Malaysian and Singaporean governments were in advanced discussions to expand the air VTL to include Penang and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.
Last month, the MoT announced the resumption of ticket sales for the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore, both air and land, following the temporary suspension of ticket sales on December 23, 2021.
The ministry said, however, that the quota for the bus and flight tickets had been reduced by 50 percent from what it was before.
Malaysia and Singapore initiated the VTL programme for land and air travel on November 29./.