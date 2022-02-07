World Thailand’s economy likely to rebound in H1 The Thai economy is likely to start recovering in the first half of this year thanks to the government's better control of COVID-19 infections, the state's economic stimulus measures as well as accelerated infrastructure development, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has said.

World Indonesia to open 4,000 restaurants abroad to promote culture Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that the country plans to open 4,000 restaurants abroad in late 2023 and early 2024 to promote its culinary culture.

World Cambodia continues to report triple-digit Omicron infection number Cambodia reported 111 COVID-19 Omicron variant cases on February 6, the second straight day with a triple-digit increase in the number of such infections.