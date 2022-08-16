World Pandemic pushes millions of Philippine people into poverty About 2.3 million people in the Philippines were pushed into poverty between 2018 and 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Singapore joins multilateral exercise involving 13 countries for first time The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has, for the first time, taken part in a multilateral exercise involving assets and personnel from 13 countries, said the Singaporean Ministry of Defence on August 15.

World Malaysia Airlines to buy 20 A330neos Malaysia Aviation Group, parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has signed a provisional agreement to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos to replace its ageing fleet of A330 widebody jets, in a deal that also involves aircraft leasing company Avolon.