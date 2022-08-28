Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts
The executive board of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) made its debut during a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 27.
According to a decision signed by the Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs on March 8, 2022, the MVFA is an organisation representing the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, and acts as a bridge connecting Vietnamese expats in Malaysia and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The formation of the friendship association aims to bolster the cooperation between the two countries across fields, including politics, culture and society, and people-to-people exchange.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, sent the congratulatory letters from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia to the association.
The diplomat expressed his hope that the association will help further strengthen and deepen the relationship between Vietnam and Malaysia.
Previously, the association received congratulatory letters from the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations of Vietnam./.