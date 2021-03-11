Man arrested for involvement in organising illegal entry, exit
Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on March 10 they have detained a local man for his involvement in organising illegal entry and exit.
13 Chinese nationals detected in An Giang (Source: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said on March 10 they have detained a local man for his involvement in organising illegal entry and exit.
Nguyen Van Khanh, born in 1988 and residing in the province’s An Phu district, was defined to be involved in organising illegal entry of 13 Chinese nationals in An Giang’s Chau Doc city.
These Chinese citizens were arrested on March 7 while attempting to leave Vietnam for Cambodia on a 16-seat car.
The driver, Nguyen Phuong Hung, born in 1986 and residing in Chau Doc city’s Vinh My ward, admitted he was hired to transport these people.
The arrest took place when he was waiting for a person to hand over the Chinese citizens and take his money.
The police have completed documents and transferred them to the provincial People’s Procuracy for approval of decisions to launch criminal proceedings against the case and related people/.