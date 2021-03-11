Society Quang Ninh resumes inter-provincial coach, tourism services The northern province of Quang Ninh resumed the operation of inter-provincial coaches to areas free from COVID-19 pandemic, except Hai Duong province, and tourism activities on March 11, after 16 days without new infection cases.

Society Vietnamese cuisine in Udmurtia Republic, Russia Izevsk, the capital of the Republic of Udmurtia, the Russian Federation, is home to 20 Vietnamese who are doing business and trading in markets and shopping malls in the city centre. Although the number of Vietnamese people accounts for a small part of Izevsk's population of more than 700,000, Vietnamese cuisine is becoming increasingly popular with locals.