Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Police in the central city of Da Nang arrested a 33-year old man on June 22 for violating “regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals”.



Nguyen Duc Tai will be detained for four months pending an investigation into his role in a wildlife trafficking ring from Africa to Vietnam.



Local forces detected a container on July 17, 2021 and another on January 5, 2022 at Tien Sa Port, containing a total of 138.78kg of rhino horn, 3,108 kg of lion bones, 456.9 kg of ivory, and 6,232 kg of pangolin scales, valued at around 300 billion VND (12.9 million USD).



The manifests for the containers stated timber and cashew nuts imported from South Africa and Nigeria, respectively.



Police found evidence at Tai’s residence, and arrested the man on June 22./.