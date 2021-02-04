Society Russian friend of Vietnam passes away The Vietnamese community in Russia is mourning the passing of a great friend of Vietnam, Irina Petrovna Karmanova, who was former General Secretary of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association.

Society OVs in New York celebrate Lunar New Year More than 100 overseas Vietnamese and international friends enjoyed a warm celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival held online on February 3 by the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

Society Project on road camera installation approved The Prime Minister on February 3 signed Decision No.165/QD-TTg approving a project on investing in road camera installation to serve security and order and handle administrative violations.