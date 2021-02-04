Man detained for anti-government activities
Ngo Cong Tru was detained for anti-state investigation (Photo: VNA)Phu Yen (VNA) - Police in the central province of Phu Yen said on February 4 they have launched legal proceedings against and detain a local man to investigate his role in “activities to overthrow the people’s administration,” under clause 1, Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The decisions on 33-year-old Ngo Cong Tru, from Hoa Binh 1 commune, Tay Hoa district, were approved by the provincial People’s Procuracy.
Initial investigations reveal that in about February 2020, through Facebook and YouTube, Tru registered in a “referendum” in support of the “Provisional National Government of Vietnam” - an organisation classified as terrorist by the Ministry of Public Security.
After being granted a code, Tru was admitted as a member of the organisation in August 2020 and assigned to lure other people to join its activities.
He frequently participated in online meetings held by the organisation to discuss and receive instructions from its leaders. He also posted articles, photos, and video clips on social networks calling on people to join and support the organisation and help its leader, Dao Minh Quan, return home to overthrow the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Between February 2020 and January 2021, Tru persuaded eight family members to join the “referendum” and all were granted codes by the organisation.
Local police have asked people to remain vigilant and ignore any enticements from hostile forces taking advantage of social networks to incite them to sabotage the Party and the State./.