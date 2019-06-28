Truong Huu Loc confessed his crime and hoped to receive leniency (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on June 28 sentenced a man to eight years in prison for disrupting security according to Article 118 of the Penal Code 2015.Truong Huu Loc, born in 1963, residing in Tan Binh district of the city, livestreamed on his Facebook account to urge people to stage demonstrations.He incited people to gather and cause disorder against the people’s administration.According to the court, Loc’s behaviour was serious and dangerous to society as it directly violated national security, causing security disorder and harming the legal rights and interests of citizens.At the court, Loc confessed his crime and hoped to receive leniency.-VNA