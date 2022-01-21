Defendant Nguyen Bao Tien at the trial on January 21 (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The People’s Court of central Phu Yen province on January 21 sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for distributing anti-State materials and illegally storing explosive materials.



According to the indictment issued by the provincial People’s Procuracy, Nguyen Bao Tien, born in 1986 and living in Ward 4 of Tuy Hoa city, followed foreign newspapers and often shared and posted articles with distortions and anti-State content of foreign pages.



From August to October 2019, he received six parcels that contained several books spreading subversive information. He also sent 46 parcels to other people, and was arrested while handling procedures for sending 21 of the parcels. An additional 22 parcels with 38 books were also found at his home.



On April 20, 2021, the police discovered one grenade hidden by the man. Tien said he secretly brought home this explosive with the detonator attached while participating in a military drill in April 2008.



At the trial, Tien made confession and pleaded guilty.



The jury decided to send him to jail for six years and six months, including five years and six months for “storing, distributing, and disseminating materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” and one year for “appropriating, and illegally storing explosives” under Article 305 of the amended Penal Code./.