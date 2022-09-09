Man in Hanoi arrested for alleged anti-State propaganda
Phan Son Tung is being investigated for anti-State propaganda. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained a man residing in Mo Lao ward of Ha Dong district for anti-State propaganda.
Phan Son Tung, born in 1984, faces the charge of “making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents, products against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” as regulated in Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code, the Hanoi Department of Public Security said on September 9.
The decisions were approved by the municipal People’s Procurary./.