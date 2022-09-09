Society Vietnam Night honours quintessence of Vietnamese rice A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice,” was opened in Ho Chi Minh City recently as part of the ongoing 16th International Travel Expo HCM City.

Society US to increase support for Quang Tri’s mine clearance Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, paid a working trip to the central province of Quang Tri on September 9 to learn about its post-war recovery.

Society HCM City: Get-together marks Malaysia’s National Day A get-together to mark the 65th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day (August 31) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 9 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in collaboration with the Malaysian Consulate General in the city.

Society Petrovietnam University meets ABET standards Petrovietnam University (PVU), located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been the first in Vietnam to receive accreditation from the US’ Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all of its training programmes for a maximum six-year period.