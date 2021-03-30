Society PM allocates 270 billion VND for Hai Duong to fight COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate 270 billion VND (11.67 million USD) from the central budget reserve in 2021 to aid pandemic prevention and control efforts in the northern province of Hai Duong, which has recently borne the brunt of the third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society E-Government building promoted for sake of people, businesses Many information systems serving as the foundation for e-Government have been put into use recently, and ministries, sectors, and localities are pushing ahead with digital transformation to further improve service quality for the sake of people and businesses.

Society Flight attendant receives suspended sentence for spreading COVID-19 The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on March 30 handed down a two-year suspended sentence to a flight attendant for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to humans”, under the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Da Nang eyes ambitious development goals The future looks bright for Da Nang as the central city's new development goals has received approval.