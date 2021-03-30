Man in Lam Dong jailed for spreading anti-State propaganda
A 55-year-old man in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, under Article 117 of the Penal Code.
The verdict was announced by the provincial People’s Court at the first-instance trial on March 30.
The Lam Dong People’s Procuracy said in its indictment that, from early 2018, Vu Tien Chi, residing in Bao Loc city, learned of information posted by foreign press outlets and websites that criticised the guidelines and policies of the Vietnamese Party and State, distorted history, and defamed late President Ho Chi Minh and State leaders. He then frequently filed denunciations and complaints, with wrong content and images, about local police officers and officials.
Chi also created two Facebook accounts, “ChiVu” and “Chi Vu”, to post and share 338 stories and 181 live-stream videos, attracting thousands of views, comments, and shares. These videos, live-streamed by Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy (in central coastal Khanh Hoa province and currently in police custody for investigation), distorted and defamed the people’s administration while slandering and offending Party and State leaders.
Investigations show that these articles and videos contained one-sided and wrong information. Chi and Thuy were also found to have planned to encourage those sharing similar views to set up a “self-proclaimed National Assembly” to establish an opposition political organisation to replace the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Chi was detained by police on June 23, 2020.
Viewing his actions as dangerous for society, the jury decided to put him behind bars for 10 years.
He will also be kept under surveillance for three years upon his release./.