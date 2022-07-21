Society Embassy keeps close eye on situation of Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka: deputy spokesperson The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka is monitoring the complex developments in the country and has asked local agencies to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens there, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 21.

Society HCM City needs as many as 150,000 workers to year end Ho Chi Minh City will need from 136,000 to 150,000 workers from now to the end of this year, the municipal Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre reported July 21.

Society Vietnam Coast Guard ship brings four rescued fishermen to land Four fishermen rescued 10 days after a shipwreck off the central province of Binh Thuan were safely brought to Squadron 32 Port in Ninh Hoa town of Khanh Hoa province by a Vietnam Coast Guard ship.

Society Long An: jail sentences proposed for individuals abusing rights to freedom, democracy Prosecutors have proposed jail sentences ranging from four and a half years to five and a half years for Le Tung Van in the case relating to a family Buddhist worship place named “Tinh that bong lai" in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.