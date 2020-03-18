Man in Ninh Thuan tests positive for novel coronavirus after trip to Malaysia
An official of Phuoc Nam commune authorities, Ninh Thuan's Thuan Nam district, talks to locals to seek information about the people having contact with the 61st case of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 36-year-old man, who recently went on a trip to Malaysia, has been confirmed as the 67th infection of the SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam.
The Ministry of Health announced on March 18 morning that the latest patient resides in Van Lam 3 hamlet of Phuoc Nam commune, Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.
He and the 61st case of COVID-19 went to Malaysia on February 27 and returned to Vietnam on March 4 on Flight VJ826 from Malaysia to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
The man is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital of Ninh Thuan province.
The test result was provided by the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang city. Samples of 16 other people who had close contact with the 61st case tested negative.
As of March 18 morning, there have been 67 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam, including 16 who had been discharged from hospital./.