Health More flights with passengers contracting COVID-19 announced The Ministry of Health on March 17 evening issued an urgent notice on two flights with passengers on board contracting COVID-19.

Health HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.

Health Passengers have samples taken for COVID-19 testing right at airports Since March 15, aside from having their body temperature checked, all people coming from Europe to Vietnam must also have their samples taken for COVID-19 testing right at airports before moving to quarantine centres.