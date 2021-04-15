Man jailed for abusing freedom, democracy rights
The People’s Court of Tan Phu district in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 handed down a jail term of four and a half years to a former city official for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Quach Duy at the court (Photo: VNA)
According to the indictment, Quach Duy, a former official at the municipal People’s Committee, posted many articles and photos on his Facebook account, of which three had content defaming the honour and prestige of former Party and State leaders and city leaders. He was placed into temporary detention on September 18, 2020.
During search, the Tan Phu police investigation agency found many documents, including some deemed “secret”, and passed them on to relevant forces for further investigation.
The judge said Duy’s actions were serious, harming security and social order and safety.
He confessed at the trial that he had compiled and published the articles on Facebook./.