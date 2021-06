Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

) - The People’s Court of northern Hung Yen province on June 2 sentenced a man to five years and three months in jail for storing 780 kg of pangolin scales - a type of banned goods - in accordance with Clause 3, Article 191 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised and supplemented in 2017).The convicted is Nguyen Van Long, 36, resides in Tan Tien commune in Hung Yen province’s Van Giang district.During a raid on the house of Long's older brother in September 2018, the Environmental Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with local police, detected 32 sacks containing 780 kg of pangolin scales without a certificate of origin. Long later admitted that he was the owner of the goods.The goods include 225 kg of giant pangolin and 555 kg of white-bellied pangolin scales , worth nearly 1.1 billion VND (48,000 USD).These pangolin species do not exist in nature in Vietnam and are listed in the United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).