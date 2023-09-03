Man preserving and teaching letters of Nom-Dao language
In 2008, after realising that the writing of the Dao language was in danger of disappearing, Ly Van Henh became determined to begin preservation efforts so that future generations could understand the letters of the language as well as customs of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province.
Mr. Henh’s Nom-Dao class has attracted many students of differing ages. (Photo: VNA)
In his free time, Mr. Henh diligently writes and compiles letters in the Dao Tien ethnic group language. (Photo: VNA)
Mr. Henh teaches the writing of the Dao language to his family members every day. (Photo: VNA)
Dao Tien ethnic minority children in Sung village are the most hardworking students in the Nom-Dao language classes. (Photo: VNA)