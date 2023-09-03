Man preserving and teaching the Nom-Dao language
In 2008, after realising that the Dao language was in danger of disappearing, Ly Van Henh, from a family with a tradition of learning the Nom-Dao language, became determined to begin preservation efforts so that future generations could understand the language, writing, and customs of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province.
Mr. Henh’s Nom-Dao class has attracted many students of differing ages. (Photo: VNA)
In his free time, Mr. Henh diligently writes and compiles letters in the Dao Tien ethnic group language. (Photo: VNA)
Mr. Henh teaches the Dao language to his family members every day. (Photo: VNA)
Dao Tien ethnic minority children in Sung village are the most hardworking students in the Nom-Dao language classes. (Photo: VNA)