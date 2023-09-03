Man preserving and teaching the Nom-Dao language

In 2008, after realising that the Dao language was in danger of disappearing, Ly Van Henh, from a family with a tradition of learning the Nom-Dao language, became determined to begin preservation efforts so that future generations could understand the language, writing, and customs of the Dao Tien ethnic minority people in Sung village, Da Bac district, Hoa Binh province.