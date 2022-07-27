Man prosecuted for alleged abuse of freedom, democracy
Police have officially commenced criminal proceedings against Nguyen Son Lo, a man residing in Hanoi, for the charge of “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.
The headquarters of the SENA Research Institute for Technology and Development (Source: cand.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Police have officially commenced criminal proceedings against Nguyen Son Lo, a man residing in Hanoi, for the charge of “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.
The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security issued the decision on July 27.
Lo was born in 1948. He resides in Hai Ba Trung district and works at the SENA Research Institute for Technology and Development.
Police also search his home and workplace, banned him from living the place of residence, and temporarily suspended his exit from Vietnam.
The moves were taken after the investigation agency received approval from the Supreme People’s Procuracy./.