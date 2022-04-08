Man suspected of killing Vietnamese woman in Japan handed over to prosecutors
Japanese police have handed over a man suspected of robbing and killing a Vietnamese woman to prosecutors.
The 31-year-old Vietnamese woman. V.T.L.Q, was a part-time worker at a boxed lunch store on the first floor of an apartment building in Osaka's Yodogawa district. (Photo: Yomiuri TV News)
Police arrested Yamaguchi Toshiya on April 6, Japan’s NHK television channel reported.
The 31-year-old Vietnamese woman. V.T.L.Q, was a part-time worker at a boxed lunch store on the first floor of an apartment building in Osaka's Yodogawa district.
Yamaguchi was cited by NHK as saying that he was struggling to make ends meet and lured the woman to his room on the second floor of the building to ask for money on April 3.
He also admitted that he killed her because she resisted, and then took her money.
A bag and a wallet believed to have belonged to the victim were found in the suspect's room./.