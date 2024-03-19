Man to face trial over claims of smuggling seven Vietnamese into UK
Anas Al Mustafa, from Heather Crescent, Swansea, is set to go on trial on August 5 over claims of trying to smuggle seven Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the back of a specially adapted van.
Anas Al Mustafa from Heather Crescent, Swansea. (Photo: dailymail.co.uk)London (VNA) - Anas Al Mustafa, from Heather Crescent, Swansea, is set to go on trial on August 5 over claims of trying to smuggle seven Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the back of a specially adapted van.
The 42-year-old man is charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK following a major response in Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex on February 16, BBC has reported.
At the Lewes Crown Court on March 18, the handyman, aided by an Arabic interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the offence.
Earlier at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, the court heard that while on the ferry, the seven Vietnamese nationals were concealed in a van./.