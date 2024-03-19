World Vietnam bucks trend of global economic freedom decline: US news site While economic freedom is declining around the world, Vietnam is bucking the general trend, with lot of work to do to join the ranks of economically free countries, said Rainer Zitelmann in his recent article published by the Washington DC-based news outlet Washington Examiner.

World Thailand aims to lure more foreign perfume makers A surge in foreign investment in Thailand’s fragrance oil and aroma compound production is anticipated, which can boost the nation’s cosmetics industry, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Cambodia kicks off campaign to intensify tourism Cambodia launched “Visit Siem Reap 2024” campaign on March 16 in Siem Reap province, home of the famed UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, to attract more foreign tourists to visit the land rich in cultural landscapes.

World Cambodia rescues 19 Thai people from scam gang Cambodian authorities rescued 19 citizens of Thailand from a call scam gang in Oddar Meanchey on March 16, according to the Suranaree Task Force of Thailand.