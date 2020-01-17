Police in Ba Don township of the central province of Quang Binh recently arrested a local man for trafficking 727 synthetic drug pills (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Police in Ba Don township of the central province of Quang Binh recently arrested a local man for trafficking 727 synthetic drug pills.



Police caught the trafficker, born in 1990, selling drugs in the township red-handed.



They confiscated six synthetic pills at the scene and additional 721 ones after searching his room, along with a sum of 1.76 million VND (about 76 USD) and three mobile phones.



The case is being further investigated.



Two days earlier, border guards of the northwestern province of Dien Bien arrested a man for trafficking 10,000 synthetic drug pills.



The trafficker, born in 1997, from the neighbouring province of Son La was caught red-handed while riding a motorbike and carrying a backpack with 50 small bags of pink pills in Muong Loi commune of Dien Bien district./.





VNA