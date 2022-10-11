Business Quang Ngai invests in seaport infrastructure The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai has proposed the provincial People’s Committee and central agencies pay more attention to investment in infrastructure at local fishing ports.

Business HCM City seeks to develop nighttime tourist products Ho Chi Minh City authorities are focusing on efforts to develop historic and cultural heritage attractions and tourism products and services at night to boost the tourism industry and exploit the night economy, city leaders said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,451 VND/USD on October 10, up 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).