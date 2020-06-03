Management of auxiliary border gates tightened
Strengthening coordination with relevant forces and local authorities in managing and controlling auxiliary border gates was among the solutions the Border Guard High Command suggested at a video conference in Hanoi on June 3.
Commander of the Border Guard High Command, Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the video conference (Photo: VNA)
Commander of the High Command, Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said that in order to improve management at these gates, it will continue to implement agreements and legal documents on the matter as well as gradually standardise relevant activities in line with international treaties on borders and border gates.
The Command will also step up administrative reform and modernise technical equipment to serve the task, while closely working with relevant forces and localities to prevent and combat trans-national crime, defend authorities and the people in border areas, and maintain political stability, social order, and safety.
Vietnam shares land borders with China, Laos, and Cambodia stretching over 5,000km, with 25 international border gates, 24 main border gates, and 68 auxiliary border gates.
From 2015 to 2019, relevant forces controlled over 64 million people entering and exiting through auxiliary border gates and handled a total of 2,337 cases relating to drug smuggling, human trafficking, and violations of entry-exit regulations./.