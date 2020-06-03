Society Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine of the Vietnam Association of Architects and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Society Nearly 13,000 children screened for congenital heart diseases in Vinh Phuc Nearly 13,000 children, including infants and students of preschools and primary schools, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc are receiving screenings for early detection of congenital heart diseases from June 2-5.

Environment Agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

Society Hanoi shares COVID-19 response experience with world cities Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung shared COVID-19 prevention and control experience with mayors of other cities in the world during an online mayoral meeting within the framework of the Cities Against COVID-19 (CAC) Global Summit on June 2.