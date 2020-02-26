Business Vietnam’s steel import falls 18 percent in January Vietnam imported a total 944,865 tonnes of steel in January, a year-on-year drop of 18 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on February 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a plan to provide legal support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year with focus on tax, customs, securities, price and insurance regulations.

Business Quang Ninh: 108 million USD for infrastructure development in Ha Long city Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has planned to spend 2.5 trillion VND (nearly 108 million USD) on 57 public works, especially transport infrastructure projects, in 2020.