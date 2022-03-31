Management of religious dignitaries, officers should be tightened: official
The Government Committee for Religious Affairs has pointed out the need to tighten the management of religious dignitaries and officials in the face of recent law and religious rule violations by some Buddhist monks.
The Ministry of Home Affairs' press conference on March 30 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Speaking at the Ministry of Home Affairs’ press conference on March 30, Vice Chairwoman of the committee Tran Thi Minh Nga said there are currently more than 54,000 dignitaries and 135,000 officials in 41 religious organisations in Vietnam. However, there have been some cases of law violations by religious figures.
Facing that fact, the committee has asked religious organisations to review the admission of new practitioners, the management of their dignitaries and officials, as well as internal regulations so as to prevent infringements of religious rules, thereby minimising law violations, she noted.
With regard to the recent wrongdoings by some Buddhist figures, the Government Committee has held a meeting with the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and requested it to deal with these cases, Nga said, adding that the VBS has shown its high sense of responsibility towards the work.
The committee recommended the VBS amend its charter, including the rules on managing dignitaries, officials, and new practitioners and handling wrongdoings, at its upcoming 9th national congress, which is slated for late 2022, according to Nga./.