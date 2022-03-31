Society Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people return home safely from Ukraine Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people in Ukraine have been brought home safely on six flights arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with relevant ministries, sectors and representative agencies of Vietnam in the country.

Society About 3.4 million labourers to benefit from housing rent support policy Some 3.4 million labourers would benefit from the housing rent support policy that has been recently approved by the Prime Minister, heard a press conference in Hanoi on March 30.

Society Youth Forum 2022 talks vocational training for young people Delegates to the Youth Forum 2022 on March 30 compared notes on policies and guidelines of the Party and the State regarding vocational training for youths.

Society Vietnamese students’ association in New Zealand established The Vietnamese students’ association in New Zealand convened its first congress for the 2022-2024 tenure in Wellington on March 30.